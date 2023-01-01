Sana Saeed announces engagement with Csaba Wagner on New Year’s eve, see photos and videos

Actor Sana Saeed, known for her role as a child actor in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner on New Year’s eve in Los Angeles, USA. Sana took to her Instagram to post a reel from her special day. Sana and Csaba twinned in black as they shared a beautiful moment just with each other.

The cutest proposal clip of the duo has Taylor Swift’s song ‘Love Story’ playing in the background.

Several celebrities shared their best wishes for the couple. Sana’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s fellow child actor Parzaan Dastur wrote, “Congrats Sana! 😘😘😘😘.” Mukti Mohan posted, “Whooaa ♥️ Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations 🎉,” while, actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, “Wowwwww congratulations ❤️.”Others like Vivan Bhathena, Rizwan Bachav too congratulated the couple.

See Sana Saeed-Csaba Wagner’s engagement video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

Sana Saeed’s fiancé Csaba is a sound designer. Recently, San shared a reel as the couple completed a year together. “To the BEST YEAR EVER ❤️ Happy One My Love 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,” wrote the actor.

Both Sana and Csaba have shared many photos with each other on social media in the past. Recently, Sana Saeed’s boyfriend Csaba Wagner shared a sketched caricature of the duo and wrote, “Our little family captured by a great artist. How many cats can you spot? 🤪#sandiegozoo #charicature #portrait.”

See more photos of Sana Saeed-Csaba Wagner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Csaba Wagner (@csabawagner)

Sana Saeed has been seen in movies like Student Of The Year, and Fugly and has been a part of celebrity reality shows like Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.