Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR win, Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday are ‘dream team’, AbRam crosses his fingers in cute new pics. See here

The ongoing season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2022 is keeping everyone hooked to their devices. On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan and his children had a gala time cheering for their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they beat the Punjab Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to cheer for his team. He wrote, “Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys.”

Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and her friend, actor Ananya Panday, brothers Aryan and AbRam Khan were the biggest cheerleaders of KKR. Yesterday, Suhana and Ananya posted a cute picture of AbRam crossing his fingers while he cheered for the team. Suhana wrote, “Think it worked 🤞🤞 ,” Ananya shared the same picture and captioned it with, “The magic.”

AbRam Khan cheers for father Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Instagram)

Suhana and Ananya also shared pictures of themselves captured on TV screen as they cheered from the stands. Suhana called the picture of the trio, “Dream Team 😋.”

Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday cheer for KKR. (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Instagram)

Earlier on Friday, both Ananya and Suhana took to Instagram to post a story each, as they headed towards the Wankhede Stadium. The two star kids, who are also thick friends, were flaunting the KKR logo on their tank tops, as they prepared for the “Game Night,” as Suhana called it.

Suhana Khan, along with her elder brother Aryan Khan, has been actively involved in this season of the Indian Premier League. The sibling duo were present at the IPL auction with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta. KKR is jointly owned by Juhi and Shah Rukh.