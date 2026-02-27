Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR is ‘bigger than his movies’, says Karan Johar: ‘He is not just adding presence, he is obsessed’

Bollywood celebrities are not just dependent on the income they make from their movies but have a plethora of business ventures that give them significant returns. However, many celebrity led brands don’t always turn out to be profitable ventures but when they do, they make a load of money. In a recent interview, Karan Johar was asked about celebrity led brands and the filmmaker spoke about one of the biggest success stories in this arena – Shah Rukh Khan and his investment in his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR is bigger than his movie business

In a chat with Sarthak Ahuje on his YouTube channel, Karan said that SRK started his partnership with IPL team KKR back when IPL had just started in 2007. He said that this was the “first time that there was a genuine, amazing, master partnership.” He said that the business started decades ago and the valuation of the company now is a testament to its success. At the time, SRK bought a 55 percent stake in the company when it was valued at around Rs 300 crore. In January, it was reported that SRK was looking to increase his stake by buying another 35 percent, and the deal reportedly could cost Rs 4,000 crore.