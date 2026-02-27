Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR is ‘bigger than his movies’, says Karan Johar: ‘He is not just adding presence, he is obsessed’
Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with his IPL team KKR since 2007 and as per Karan Joahr, it is more profitable than any of his movie deals.
Bollywood celebrities are not just dependent on the income they make from their movies but have a plethora of business ventures that give them significant returns. However, many celebrity led brands don’t always turn out to be profitable ventures but when they do, they make a load of money. In a recent interview, Karan Johar was asked about celebrity led brands and the filmmaker spoke about one of the biggest success stories in this arena – Shah Rukh Khan and his investment in his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.
Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR is bigger than his movie business
In a chat with Sarthak Ahuje on his YouTube channel, Karan said that SRK started his partnership with IPL team KKR back when IPL had just started in 2007. He said that this was the “first time that there was a genuine, amazing, master partnership.” He said that the business started decades ago and the valuation of the company now is a testament to its success. At the time, SRK bought a 55 percent stake in the company when it was valued at around Rs 300 crore. In January, it was reported that SRK was looking to increase his stake by buying another 35 percent, and the deal reportedly could cost Rs 4,000 crore.
ALSO READ | ‘I had to go into the depths of my evil’: Anubhav Sinha on the ‘disgusting’ challenge of filming Assi’s graphic opening
Karan added, “Shah Rukh Khan bought a cricket team when it started decades ago, look at the valuation today, why is it? It is because SRK is obsessed, passionate and sincerely active about his liaison with KKR. He is not just adding presence in that stadium or giving his name to that partnership. It is because he strategises, he engages, he obsesses, he gives hours of his time to that liaison. That is why it is such a profitable venture for him and that is why it’s probably bigger than any business in movies that he is engaged with.”
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are ‘genuinely engaged’ with Ed-a-Mamma and Kay Beauty
Karan then also spoke about Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma and Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty and said that they are also just as engaged with their businesses. “With Kay Beauty, Katrina genuinely engages. I am telling you the success stories. I know what Alia puts into Ed-a-Mamma.”
Karan said that the customer can always tell if a celebrity is just lending their name to the brand, or if they are actually engaged with the company. “My first thing is how engaged will you be? Or are you fake engaging? Are you just posting videos? Are you just doing live Instagram videos? Are you just adding your name? Are you just doing paid partnerships but not having equity deals with it? Are you genuinely engaged?” he said.
Karan Johar decided to give up on the idea of street wear brand
With his own business ventures, Karan said that he wanted to start a street wear brand but quickly realised that there were many other global brands in the market. “I will be one of many,” he felt and switched to Tyaani, a jewellery brand, as that was his passion. “I knew that’s my passion hugely because I have grown up surrounded by my mother’s obsession with jewellery,” he said and added that he bought his mother her first solitaire when he had his first success with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai at the age of 25. Karan has been the face of the brand for a few years now, and is quite involved with the business on a regular basis.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05