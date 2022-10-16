Shah Rukh Khan kisses son AbRam as he wins Taekwondo competition, Kareena Kapoor-Saif watch Taimur’s match

Sunday afternoon saw celebs keeping out in big numbers to support their kids as many of them competed at their Taekwondo academy. The Taekwondo teacher Kiran teaches a number of Bollywood starkids and her former pupils include Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family – wife Gauri Khan, children Aryan and Suhana – was in attendance as it was AbRam’s turn to compete. The young one also did his family proud as he won the match and was seen getting a peck from dad SRK.

Others who participated in the annual competition included Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s son Viaan Raj Kapoor. Nikhil Dwivedi’s son Shivaan was also participating in the tournament.

Inside photos also include the parents and children posing together after the tournament. Shah Rukh, Aryan, Saif and Kareena posed for the photo along with the children. Shah Rukh was also seen giving away the medals to the winners in some of the photos.

See all photos from the Taekwondo competition:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor recently returned to Mumbai after completing the Chennai leg of the Jawan shoot. The Atlee directorial stars Shah Rukh along with Nayanthara and is one of the three productions which will see the actor returning on the big screen after a long hiatus.