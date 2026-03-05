’70 percent of Bollywood in Shah Rukh Khan’s King,’ reveals Saurabh Shukla; calls Salman Khan ‘a reserved man’

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is scheduled to release in December, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year as it stars some of the biggest names of the Hindi film industry. It also marks SRK’s reunion with director Siddharth Anand after 2023’s Pathaan. Actor Saurabh Shukla is also a part of King and in a recent interview, the actor-director revealed that “70 percent of the film industry” is a part of the film.

In a chat with Hindi Rush, Saurabh was asked about working with SRK in King and he said, “Not just me, King has 70 percent of the film industry. Every name that is big enough, they are all there.” Suarabh described having a conversation with SRK as an “enjoyable experience” and said that he is a “great, charismatic” man. “In King, whatever I have done, it is all quite memorable,” he said.

Apart from Saurabh, King also stars Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, among many others.

‘Ranbir Kapoor and I enjoy a personal connection’

In the same chat, Saurabh was also asked about the camaraderie he shared with Ranbir Kapoor and he shared that while they are many years apart, they have a connection that transcends their ages. “Sometimes, you have a connection with someone on a personal level. He is much younger than me but at heart, we are both the same age. He is quite fun. It’s not like we see each other every day, he lives in his own world and I live in mine but whenever we meet, we really have fun. I met him during Barfi and I really enjoyed his company. He is a very good actor,” he said.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Saurabh had shared that when he met Ranbir during Barfi, he had started losing interest in acting, and it was Ranbir who reignited his passion for his craft. “While acting, he would do something, and I would get something from that. So my interest came back in acting,” he said.

‘Salman Khan is a reserved man’

Saurabh also spoke about working with Salman Khan in films like Kick and said that while they haven’t interacted much outside of their work, he believes that Salman appreciates him as an artiste. “I believe that he likes me as an artist. I also admire a lot of things about him,” he said and added, “Salman is a reserved man so it’s not like I have spoken to him at length.”

Previously, talking to News 18, Saurabh recalled an incident when one of Salman’s assistants tried to direct him in a scene. When Salman overheard this, he asked his assistant to back off. “The assistant felt I should act scared in front of Salman’s character. I tried to argue that such a reaction doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Salman called his assistant, and asked him to not disturb me at all. He told him not to give me any direction.” Saurabh speculated that the assistant might have been trying to impress Salman and added, “Salman is an actor first. He understands scenes.”