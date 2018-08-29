Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Have you seen these photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Katrina Kaif?

Today's edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Leone, Malaika Arora and Yami Gautam among others.

Written by Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 6:08:24 pm
shah rukh khan, kareena kapoor and dharmendra photos From Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are the latest social media posts of your favourite celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan today shared a photo from his Lux shoot with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Not just him, Dharmendra also made his fans nostalgic by sharing some never seen before photos, ahead of the release of his film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Check out what other celebrities posted on social media today:

shah rukh khan with karisma kapoor and kareena kapoor khan Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Something special coming soon🌟🌟🌟 @iamsrk #kareenakapoorkhan #sharmilaji #familyties #lux thanks @lux_india” kareena kapoor with karisma kapoor Karisma Kapoor shared a photo from the Lux shoot. katrina kaif photos Katrina Kaif posted a photo with friends on her way to London. dharmendra and rekha Dharmendra gave a throwback to his Rafta Rafta song with Rekha. The song has been recreated for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. sunny deol photo Dharmendra shared a throwback photo of Sunny Deol. bobby deol photo The actor also shared a childhood photo of Bobby Deol on his Instagram handle. Sunny Leone’s selfie game is strong. Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo from a recent photoshoot. Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture on Instagram. malaika arora photos Malaika Arora shared a few close up clicks. kartik aaryan lukka chuppi Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Lukka Chuppi in Gwalior. kriti sanon films Kriti Sanon shared a photo from the sets of Luka Chuppi. Yami Gautam photos Yami Gautam shared a post workout photo. angad bedi photos Angad Bedi shared a photo from Neha Dhupia’s birthday. neha dhupia pregnant Pregnant Neha Dhupia is back to work post birthday celebrations. badshah with asha bhonsle Sharing the photo, Badshah wrote, “No one has got more swag than @asha.bhosle ji. How about a collab?!!”

