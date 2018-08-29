Have you seen these photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Katrina Kaif?

From Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are the latest social media posts of your favourite celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, here are the latest social media posts of your favourite celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan today shared a photo from his Lux shoot with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Not just him, Dharmendra also made his fans nostalgic by sharing some never seen before photos, ahead of the release of his film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Check out what other celebrities posted on social media today:

Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Something special coming soon🌟🌟🌟 @iamsrk #kareenakapoorkhan #sharmilaji #familyties #lux thanks @lux_india"

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo from the Lux shoot.

Katrina Kaif posted a photo with friends on her way to London.

Dharmendra gave a throwback to his Rafta Rafta song with Rekha. The song has been recreated for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

Dharmendra shared a throwback photo of Sunny Deol

The actor also shared a childhood photo of Bobby Deol on his Instagram handle.

Sunny Leone ’s selfie game is strong.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo from a recent photoshoot.

Bhumi Pednekar posted a picture on Instagram.

Malaika Arora shared a few close up clicks.

Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Lukka Chuppi in Gwalior.

Kriti Sanon shared a photo from the sets of Luka Chuppi.

Yami Gautam shared a post workout photo.

Angad Bedi shared a photo from Neha Dhupia's birthday.

Pregnant Neha Dhupia is back to work post birthday celebrations.

Sharing the photo, Badshah wrote, "No one has got more swag than @asha.bhosle ji. How about a collab?!!"

