Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Shah Rukh Khan spends “lovely evening with elegant ladies”, see photo

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo featuring himself and three beauties, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore. While the three divas chose golden attires, SRK looked debonair in his black tuxedo.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 5:08:32 pm
shah rukh khan latest photos Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.
Related News

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore have long been associated with the soap brand Lux. This year too, the big names of Bollywood have come together for the brand.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared a photo featuring himself and three beauties, Karisma, Kareena and Sharmila. While the three divas chose golden attires, SRK looked debonair in his black tuxedo. “What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india,” wrote King Khan along with the photo.

Shah Rukh Khan has shared the screen with the Kapoor sisters. With Karisma, he shared a great camaraderie in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Kareena acted with him in films like Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Don and Ra One.

The Zero actor has previously shot with Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Juhi Chawla, Hema Malini and Alia Bhatt for the brand commercial. Recently, the actor was seen on television with Ekta Kapoor as he promoted her upcoming show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan on Hollywood: I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Aanand L Rai’s Zero where he will be seen in the role of a vertically challenged man. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the movie which is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. The trailer of the movie is expected to be out on the actor’s 53rd birthday on November 2.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Remembering Michael Jackson
Watch Now
Remembering Michael Jackson
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement