20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebration bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji recreate the magic

Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar celebrate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar is celebrating 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Mumbai. The director has thrown a bash where his close friends from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, are in attendance. The 1998 film was a blockbuster. Even today, the three central characters, Rahul, Anjali and Tina are as popular as they were 20 years back.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar’s debut as a director. Karan shared a poster of the film and thanked the audience for the immense love that the film has received over the years.

He wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been #20yearsofKKHH! A film that gave me love , acceptance and a career….will always be eternally grateful to @iamsrk @kajol #rani @beingsalmankhan for indulging a 25 year old boy with stars in his eyes!!! Thank you for all the love…….❤️❤️❤️”

Karan also recalled how Shah Rukh Khan gave him the confidence to be a director.

He revealed it was Shah Rukh who suggested him to start the shoot of the film with a song, as he can settle down by then. “Farah did the songs and Shah Rukh said, I should supervise it. Then I got confidence. Now I always tell first-time directors to start with a song because the atmosphere is fun and light so you can settle with your characters and then start your film,” he said in an interview to PTI.

“What I realised is that when you have fun off screen it translates on screen. Your off-screen equation is conveyed on screen. There is some relatability, touchability, that comes on screen. You don’t know what is it that attracts people,” Kajol recalled her experience of working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Check out photos of celebrities at Karan Johar’s 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebration:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar’s debut as a director. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star cast Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji posed for the shutterbugs at Karan Johar’s bash to celebrate 20 years of his debut film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

The whole team of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai together at its 20 years celebration bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

A cute photo of Kajol planting a kiss on best friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s cheeks. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Another candid photo of Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Did you know Twinkle Khanna was supposed to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia also marked her presence at the bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Bachchan attended the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar graced KKHH bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Newbies Ananya Pandey, who recalled her connection with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, attended Karan Johar’s bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Newbie Tara Sutaria looked stunning at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 20 years celebration bash. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd