'Ye baba-baby banke kyu aaye hai?': Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's clothes offended Saroj Khan, got angry at Karan Johar's explanation

Karan Johar recalls his first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan over the fit of his jeans and reveals that stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania used pieces from his wardrobe for Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 12, 2026
Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol.Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol in a still from DDLJ.
Karan Johar is as well known for his flamboyant sense of style as he is for his films. Beyond his work behind the camera, the filmmaker is a familiar on-screen presence, hosting talk shows, making frequent appearances, and showcasing a distinct fashion identity. What many may not know is that while he assisted Aditya Chopra on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, he also worked as a costume assistant on the film. In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Johar looked back at those days, sharing anecdotes about his first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan and some memorable costume mishaps on the sets of DDLJ.

When Karan Johar advised Shah Rukh Khan on jeans

Johar recalled one of his earliest interactions with Shah Rukh Khan. “When I was an AD, my first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan was about the fit of his jeans. He used to wear Wrangler jeans and I asked if I could give him Levi’s instead. When he asked why, I said they would fit him better and give him a sharper silhouette. He paused, went to Adi and asked, ‘Who is this and what is he saying?’” Johar said, laughing.

The DDLJ scarf crisis

Talking about his DDLJ days, Johar remembered a last-minute costume problem during the iconic song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. There wasn’t enough red fabric for scarves for all the dancers.

“I told Saroj Khan ji’s assistant that it would look stylish if the dancers kept one hand in their pocket and held the scarf in the other. I said it would look cool and different. Otherwise, using both hands would look like Yamma Yamma song,” he recalled.

But when choreographer Saroj Khan saw the step, she immediately questioned why one hand wasn’t being used.

“She caught hold of me, pushed me and said, ‘Go wherever you have to — Goregaon, anywhere — and get the red cloth. Otherwise, I won’t shoot.’” Johar remembered rushing to Goregaon with the costume team, searching for fabric to fix the situation.

Shah Rukh and Kajol’s dungarees in DDLJ

Another styling choice that didn’t go down well with Saroj Khan was Johar’s decision to dress Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in dungarees for Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.

“I remember in Tujhe Dekha to Ye Jaana sanam, there was a montage shot where I gave both Shah Rukh and Kajol dungarees. So, Saroj Khan came and she was like ‘ye baba, baby banke kyun aaye hain (why are they dressed like little kids)’ and I was like they are very in. She looked at me horrified. She was like ye kyun baat karta rehta hai (why does he even talk),” Johar said.

Ananya Panday wore Karan Johar’s clothes in Call Me Bae

Johar also spoke about his close collaborator and friend, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, revealing how their creative partnership works.

“Whenever Anaita works on a film, as she is a dear friend she has access to my wardrobe. For Call Me Bae, she came over and picked out clothes. What she does is genius. You will not notice Ananya Panday wearing my clothes, you will be like they are different measurements,” he said.

The luxury buys he regrets

Johar also admitted he has had his share of regrets when it comes to luxury purchases. “All the watches I bought in the 2000s… I regret buying all of those. I don’t wear watches. I spent a lot of money and gave them away because I don’t wear watches. I regret all that,” he said.

He also shared that he once invested in paintings by an artist who is now in jail. “And then there was an artist’s painting that I spent a lot of money buying. He is in jail now. At one point I bought five of his pieces and now he is in jail, so they have no value. So I regret that as well,” he said.

