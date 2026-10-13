Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol make Nushrratt Bharuccha smile as she recovers from spine injury

Nushrratt Bharuccha is healing slowly, and recovering from a serious spinal injury. The actor, who was on a work-cum-leisure trip to Bali, accidentally suffered a spine injury, followed by immediate measures taken by her team to teleport her to Mumbai for a surgery. The actor underwent spinal surgery and is currently recovering. She shared a video of herself from the hospital where she is enjoying Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Gerua’ song from Dilwale on the television in her hospital room.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared the video with a caption that credits the iconic pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol that is helping her heal. “And, just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder: things get better…little by little…they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly…(sic)”