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Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol make Nushrratt Bharuccha smile as she recovers from spine injury
Nushrratt Bharuccha had suffered a spine injury on her trip to Bali, and was subsequently rushed to Mumbai for surgery.
Nushrratt Bharuccha is healing slowly, and recovering from a serious spinal injury. The actor, who was on a work-cum-leisure trip to Bali, accidentally suffered a spine injury, followed by immediate measures taken by her team to teleport her to Mumbai for a surgery. The actor underwent spinal surgery and is currently recovering. She shared a video of herself from the hospital where she is enjoying Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Gerua’ song from Dilwale on the television in her hospital room.
The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared the video with a caption that credits the iconic pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol that is helping her heal. “And, just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder: things get better…little by little…they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly…(sic)”
She was seen being taken care of by the nurses, who fed her the meal. In the video, the staff feed Nushrratt while she relishes the meal and enjoys watching Shah Rukh-Kajol on her television screen.
This is the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor’s first video post after her surgery. On Saturday evening, she made her first post on Instagram stories where the photo signified hope. With the shining sun in the background, and the recliner chair in the frame, Nushrratt captioned the photo, “Been chasing sunsets forever. And just like that…my view changed.” She further promised to make a comeback soon, and wrote, “But, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The best is yet to come).” The post reflected her fighting spirit, that she isn’t completely healed but is optimistic about life.
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After this unfortunate incident, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team issued a public statement that read: “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.”
While the statement did not reveal how the accident occurred, her team said that the injury and subsequent surgery would affect Nushrratt’s professional commitments, leading to delays in her scheduled work.
The news about the Dream Girl actor’s injury came shortly after the announcement of her being a part of Remo D’souza’s action film featuring Tiger Shroff and Pashmina Roshan. According to reports, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also part of the project.
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