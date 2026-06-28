Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star refused to play his sister: ‘I was in love’

Even 22 years since the release of Kundan Shah’s romantic drama Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, it’s difficult to forget the innocent love story between the leads — Sunil and Anna — played by Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoothi, respectively. Fans of the movie would also remember Sadiya Siddiqui, who played SRK’s sister Nikki in the film. Now, Sadiya has revealed that while she ended up playing the sister, she was too much in love with Shah Rukh and wanted to play his love interest instead.

“When I was called for the film, I was already drowning in love for Shah Rukh Khan,” said Sadiya. “It was complete love. I wouldn’t even see anyone else. I loved him, and I still love him,” she added, laughing. Kundan Shah spotted her as a child actor in the 1993 Doordarshan show Humrahi, where she played a bubbly child bride called Angoori. So, he offered her the role of Shah Rukh’s sister, which Sadiya refused initially.

When Kundan asked her the reason, Sadiya responded frankly, “Because I don’t have those feelings for him. And in my eyes, you’ll see the real feelings, and that wouldn’t work. I was surprised I had the courage to say that so directly to him. So, he started laughing,” Sadiya Siddiqui told Siddharth Kannan. When she expressed her desire to play Anna instead, Kundan told her she was too young to play the part.

“The next day, I picked out my best dress. I did makeup and curled my hair. I was looking like a cartoon, a little girl trying to look older. He laughed and said, ‘No, you’ll play the sister.’ He didn’t give me a choice of not doing the role,” recalled Sadiya. “It was very difficult, but see, I’m a good actor. I had different feelings for him in my heart, but my eyes would tell a different story. My eyes would say he’s my brother,” she added, laughing.

Sadiya Siddiqui’s encounters with Shah Rukh Khan

Sadiya Siddiqui claimed that she’s never expressed her feelings for Shah Rukh Khan. “I’m sure he knows. But he was so caring on the set. There was a scene where I was chasing him on the beach in a dream sequence. It was very hot on the beach. After our shot, Kundan said he wanted a couple of more only with Shah Rukh. When Shah Rukh came back, he asked me, ‘Why are you sitting in the sun? Go, sit in the car and have some water,'” recalled the actor.

She added that she was “too shy” to ask for Shah Rukh’s phone number. “After many years, for some dubbing, I’d gone to the studio of Prime Focus. I saw Shah Rukh standing there. I thought he wouldn’t remember me. He said, ‘Sadiya?’ I said, ‘You remember me?’ He said, ‘Of course, I remember you.’ He hugged me, and I hugged him back. I wouldn’t miss that chance,” recalled Sadiya. “He was drinking Diet Coke. I said something that I regretted later, ‘You’re still drinking so much Diet Coke? You’re still smoking so much?’ He was just laughing because I was his sister. But I was feeling something else. It was really nice he remembered me,” she added.

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Sadiya Siddiqui’s next encounter with Shah Rukh Khan was when she went to meet a filmmaker. “I wanted to use the washroom, but the public washroom was very bad. There was another washroom in the makeup room, but I was told Shah Rukh was there. I went in when he was eating. He said, ‘Hiiii! How are you? You want to eat?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve eaten. I wanted to use the washroom.’ He said, ‘Yes, please go.’ This is many years of meeting him. So, that’s Shah Rukh Khan,” said Sadiya.