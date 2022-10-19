Kundan Shah’s Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa: Shah Rukh Khan had to buy this underdog story to release it, took 10 years to recover cost

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had worked with late filmmaker Kundan Shah on at least two of his most popular projects (Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa), had shared in an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama that he doesn’t think both the aforecited films are comparable, suggesting perhaps that Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa is a lesser movie than JBDY. And maybe, when it comes to making a social comment and its biting wit, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro was indeed a better movie; more unique, and therefore less predictable. But even within the same old tired genre of romantic comedy, Shah put his own twist in the narrative of Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa: The hero doesn’t get the girl.

The feature’s main plotline revolved around the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Deepak Tijori. Although Deepak and Suchitra’s characters end up together, the film is basically a story of a loser-like figure (played with a sweet naivety by SRK), who is not very good academically, and even ends up failing to charm the girl of his dreams.

The versatile Irrfan Khan had once said in one of his interviews with Film Companion that the movie often dictates its journey and its fate; sometimes the team behind the movie unwittingly mirror the story arc of the film itself. It had happened to Irrfan in Paan Singh Tomar by his own admission, and a similar thing seemingly took place while Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa was under production in Bombay and Goa.

Just like its lead Sunil, the movie faced several hurdles to gets its happy ending, and even after the shoot was complete, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa remained in purgatory, until lead star Shah Rukh bought it. Speaking about the difficulties he endured while helming the movie, Kundan Shah said, “Shah Rukh ne khud kharidi thi wo picture tab wo jaa kar release hui (Shah Rukh had to buy the movie ultimately and that is how it finally reached cinemas), it was a roller-coaster ride.” The director added that since every day was filled with uncertainty as far as finances were concerned, Kundan took each day as it came: “(I thought) Every shot I take is a victory. I bought the fight down to a very low level. People (involved) were new too.”

Shah Rukh suited Sunil to the T, maybe because Sunil was as rough around the edges, raw and naive like the actor, who was at the time only two years old in showbiz. Youth identified with him, his frustrations, when things didn’t go his way. But Sunil was also filled with an insatiable positivity; all he wanted were good things, for himself and those around him. He was in a way, similar to the happy-go-lucky coach of the popular Apple TV series Ted Lasso.

Sunil sacrifices his love after he overhears Anna (Suchitra) and Chris (Deepak) confess their love to each other, and his presence at their ring ceremony and the pain he bears almost stoically then is pure heart ache. Of course, those rooting for Sunil get their closure as he finally crosses paths with an adorably confused Juhi Chawla. Shah Rukh won a Filmfare award for his portrayal of Sunil, but he would later confess at the prayer meet of Kundan Shah that the filmmaker would often chastise him for his shots: “He would tell me you don’t know how to act; I will never work with you. He would make me do a 100 retakes. I was fortunate to meet him six months ago at a book launch. I will miss Kundan.”

Shah Rukh was paid Rs 25,000 for the film, and despite being loved upon its eventual release, the movie reportedly took over a decade to recover its cost.

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa is available to stream on Netflix, YouTube and Apple TV.