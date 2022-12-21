scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan shared what he wrote in his journal for Suhana Khan: ‘Only for her…’

After Suhana Khan's post where she shared a photo of her diary, an old video where SRK talks about writing a diary for Suhana has gone viral online.

suhana khan shah rukh khanSuhana Khan will make her acting debut with The Archies. (Photo: Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. Recently, Suhana shared a photo of her journal, which was gifted to her by SRK. The diary consisted of acting notes from the star. After this post, an old video where SRK talks about writing a diary for Suhana has gone viral online.

In 2014, SRK featured as a guest on Anupam Kher’s show, Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai where he said that he planned to write a book on acting for Suhana. “Yes, only for her. I am writing my personal experiences in 3-4 short lines. I feel like writing it for her. Because I think I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to tell about it to my co-actors, they avoid that. So I want my daughter to read that book and learn from it.”

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana had shared the post with the caption, “Tuesday inspiration.” SRK commented, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one.” Maheep Kapoor dropped several heart emojis and Shweta Bachchan commented, “Incredible…”

Recently, Zoya Akhtar wrapped up the filming of The Archies. The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics. Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo Indian community of India, The Archies follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:32:39 pm
