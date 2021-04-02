scorecardresearch
Friday, April 02, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan jokes he has no work, promises mother-to-be that he will help choose name of her child. Watch

When one of the survivors, who lost her sight after the attack, said that she likes listening to Shah Rukh Khan's songs, he sang along her favourite song Kal Ho Naa Ho. Watch the heartwarming video as he interacts with acid attack survivors.

April 2, 2021 11:57:52 am
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan had a haertwarming chat with acid attack survivors. (Photo: Meer Foundation/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has been actively helping acid attack survivors in their treatments, surgeries and finding them employment opportunities so it came as a beautiful surprise for the survivors when they got a chance to chat with the actor virtually as he enquired about their well being.

In the heartwarming video shared by Meer Foundation’s Twitter page, we can see Shah Rukh interacting with survivors from different parts of the country as he checks on their health, asks about their upcoming surgeries and even sings for them. He also asks a new mother what she has named her daughter as he promises another mom-to-be that he will help her choose name for her child. When another woman jokes that they will all queue up for this, SRK jokes, “Koi kaam nahi hai mere paas, kuch kaam to milega (I have no work. At least I will get some work),” as he promises to help choose a name.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the tweet with the caption, “Can’t wait to meet these lovely women in person soon. Much love to my team at @MeerFoundation for bringing a small part of the family together to catch up & chat. Until we meet again…. In the meantime, stay safe & love you all!”

When one of the survivors, who lost her sight after the attack, said that she likes listening to SRK’s songs, he sang along her favourite song Kal Ho Naa Ho.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently looking forward to his next release Pathan where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone.

