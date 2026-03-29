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Shah Rukh Khan joins Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Ranveer Singh for a star-studded birthday bash, watch videos
While Shah Rukh Khan mingled with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Mishka Kamboj’s Mumbai bash, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt lit up the night with an impromptu Dhurandhar act.
Shah Rukh Khan stepped out Saturday night for the 16th birthday celebration of Mishka Kamboj, daughter of businessman Mohit Kamboj, joining a guest list that read like a who’s who of Bollywood. The superstar was spotted at the Mumbai bash alongside Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, adding considerable weight to what was already a star-studded evening.
Several prominent names from the film industry made it to the celebration, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.
For Shah Rukh Khan, the outing comes at a busy point professionally. He is currently deep into production on Siddharth Anand’s much-awaited King, which will mark the first time he shares screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is set to release on December 24. Public appearances have been relatively rare for SRK outside of work commitments, making his presence at the party all the more notable.
Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh & Shilpa Shetty spotted at a birthday party ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/iCUPTe59D7
— Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 29, 2026
SRK appreciating AP Dhillon’s music.#ShahRukhKhan 💗pic.twitter.com/gMzEBz0OJu
— Devaaaaa.. (@SKxxSRK) March 29, 2026
King Shah Rukh Khan along with Ranveer Singh, Anant and Radhika Ambani seen at a birthday party 🥳 @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #Ambani #RanveerSingh #TeamShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/0jMKiHDRRc
— Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) March 29, 2026
While Shah Rukh Khan’s presence was one of the talking points of the night, it was the Dhurandhar duo Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt that gave the party its most viral moment. Ranveer took to the stage and performed “Ari Ari”, a track from the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge, with Sanjay cheering and joining him.
Watch: Hamza Ali Mazari-SP Chaudhary Aslam reunion: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt groove to Dhurandhar title track at a birthday bash
Ranveer was dressed in his signature off-duty style, pairing denim with a leather jacket and a bucket hat, while Sanjay kept it traditional in a kurta-pyjama.
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The infectious energy between the two on stage drew a loud response from the crowd, and the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also posted a photo from the night on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Could the night be any more epic?”
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