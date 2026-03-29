Shah Rukh Khan joins Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Ranveer Singh for a star-studded birthday bash, watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan stepped out Saturday night for the 16th birthday celebration of Mishka Kamboj, daughter of businessman Mohit Kamboj, joining a guest list that read like a who’s who of Bollywood. The superstar was spotted at the Mumbai bash alongside Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, adding considerable weight to what was already a star-studded evening.

Several prominent names from the film industry made it to the celebration, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

For Shah Rukh Khan, the outing comes at a busy point professionally. He is currently deep into production on Siddharth Anand’s much-awaited King, which will mark the first time he shares screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film is set to release on December 24. Public appearances have been relatively rare for SRK outside of work commitments, making his presence at the party all the more notable.