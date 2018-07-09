John Cena quotes Shah Rukh Khan, SRK thanks him for ‘spreading the goodness’

Hollywood star and wrestler John Cena recently tweeted a quote of Shah Rukh Khan Hollywood star and wrestler John Cena recently tweeted a quote of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked Hollywood actor and wrestler John Cena for “spreading goodness” and said it is important to inspire children who look up to him as their hero.

Cena on Monday shared an inspirational quote by Shah Rukh from Ted Talks. “‘Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous’ Shah Rukh Khan,” Cena posted on Twitter.

To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to you as their hero.”

“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018

Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Zero. The film is slated to release in December. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The three stars have previously shared screen space in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The superstar, who completed his 26 years in the industry recently, has also been in the news lately for his vacation photos that he has been sharing on the social media.

Shah Rukh, who recently completed his shoot for the Aanand L Rai directorial, will play a vertically challenged man in his upcoming release. The movie will also feature Salman Khan and R Madhavan in a special cameo.

(With inputs from IANS)

