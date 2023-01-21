scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan calls Atlee ‘mad mass, hardworking’, Jawan director says ‘you are the king’

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee showered praises on each other in their recent Twitter exchange.

shah rukh khan, atleeAtlee and Shah Rukh Khan are working together in Jawan. (Photo: Atlee/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s fans will get to see him on the silver screen next week in Pathaan but until then, King Khan is keeping them entertained with his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter. One of the fans asked SRK about director Atlee, who is helming his upcoming film Jawan, and the Badshah of Bollywood showered praises on him.

The original tweet was deleted by the user but SRK’s response, to presumably a question about Atlee was, “He is a mad mass director and very hard working. His wife and him are lovely.”

Atlee was quick to reply to the praise and wrote “Sir love you, sir. When it comes to hard work you are the king in it, sir. You respect the audience and fans more than anything. The hard work you put into each film is unmatchable. I am blessed to have seen that closely sir, can’t wait to watch Pathan chieffffffff.”

This is not the first time Shah Rukh has expressed his appreciation for Atlee. In October 2022, the actor was in Chennai for Jawan’s shooting. Sharing the experience of meeting Atlee and his wife Priya at their residence, SRK tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! (sic)”

Alongside SRK, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Vijay had recently revealed that he met SRK at Nayanthara’s wedding and expressed his interest in working with him. They first met in Australia at a film festival but their second meeting was at the star studded wedding. He shared with India Today, “I met SRK again at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding and I told him ‘I want to be a bad guy for you, sir.’ He said, ‘We were really hoping to cast you.’ From that conversation, we met and Jawan happened.”

Jawan is expected to release later this year.

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
