Shah Rukh Khan’s fan moment with Jackie Chan, Jason Momoa at Joy Forum 2019

Actor Shah Rukh Khan lived his fan moment at Joy Forum 2019, which took place in Riyadh on October 13-14. The Badshah of Bollywood shared the stage with legendary stars and filmmakers Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan.

SRK shared a selfie on his Instagram and wrote, “Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa.” In the selfie, we see Shah Rukh extremely excited while Damme and Chan are happy to be sharing the moment with him.

Shah Rukh graced the stage as a part of The Joy Makers of Films panel where he, along with Chan, Damme and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, spoke about the entertainment industry.

He was also paid a tribute in which the audience witnessed some of his magical performances. He received an award for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Jackie Chan, who also received an award, excited his fans present in the crowd when he expressed his wish to comeback to Riyadh. During his acceptance speech, Jackie expressed he soon wants to shoot for a film in Riyadh and next time, he hopes to visit the country with his crew.

Delighted to meet such brilliant top-worldwide actors today at #JoyForum19's Awards Ceremony in Riyadh 🇸🇦

These megastars have contributed to bringing joy for years all over the world, we're here to celebrate their utmost talents. pic.twitter.com/EdQ6rJlGxr — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 13, 2019

Joy Entertainment Forum 2019 will build and develop the Saudi entertainment industry in line with its Vision 2030. The progressive two-day Joy Forum focussed on building a vibrant society, foster a joyful entertainment culture and create a sustainable new economy while spreading joy in the Kingdom.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan said he will soon make announcements about his next projects as an actor.

At the launch of the second season of Ted Talks, Shah Rukh was asked to address the reports and also if he would be announcing his next anytime soon. “I am taking time. I am thinking a lot. I am working on two-three scripts right now. As soon as they are ready, I am ready because most of the people working (on those scripts) are busy so I will it announce it myself. In a month or two I will figure out the time and everything,” he said.