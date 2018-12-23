Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Malaika Arora?

Gauri Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Sonali Bendre, Farah Khan and many other celebrities shared photos on their Instagram account today.

srk, abram social media
Gauri Khan shared a click of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

While Gauri Khan recently shared a click of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, Ishaan Khatter posted a photo with little Misha Kapoor, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on social media.

Ishaan Khatter, misha

Ishaan Khatter shared this picture with baby Misha and wrote, “🍓 sass = 💯.”

srk, abram

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam posed for a photo and Gauri Khan shared the image with the caption, “Merry Christmas ❤.”

malaika, arjun

Sanjay Kapoor shared these photos from last night’s party which has Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in the same frame. The image caption read, “#aliens👽”

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre shared this click with a note that read, “As we come close to the end of another year, it’s amazing to see how much this book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he’s become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us! So the next book for #SBC is Half Brother by @kenneth.oppel. I’m really excited as it’s the first mom-son collaboration on the book club, and I’m looking forward to exploring this book with you all! #TheFamilyThatReadsTogether #SonalisBookClub @sonalisbookclub.”

farah khan

Farah Khan shared photos from Kanpur Wale Khuranas sets.

anupam kher

“It was a wonderful and a very peaceful experience to visit #GangaGhats early in the morning. Sunrise was soul pleasing. Sent this pic to my friend @ryaneggold. He gave it a title – #BirdMan. I like it.😊🤓😎 #RiverGanga #Kashi,” wrote Anupam Kher in the image’s caption.

sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a picture from her wedding on Instagram.

kajol

Kajol shared this selfie with the caption, “Feeling mouthy….. #christmasfever #allthingsred #paintthenight.”

