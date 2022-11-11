scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is still ‘looking at’ Deepika Padukone as she completes 15 years at the movies: ‘Excellence, perseverance, amazing performances’

Deepika Padukone made her film debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. She will next be seen in Pathaan.

deepika padukone, shah rukh khanDeepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Friday to wish Deepika Padukone on completing 15 years in the Hindi film industry. Deepika made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Shah Rukh shared a collage of photos featuring him and Deepika from their many collaborations.

He wrote in the caption, “To 15 fabulous years of excellence… perseverance…amazing performances with you and the warm hugs!! Here’s looking at you…Looking at you. and looking at you…and still looking at you… @deepikapadukone.”

After Om Shanti Om, Deepika and Shah Rukh worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The two had a dance number in SRK’s production Billu as well. In 2018, Deepika appeared for a cameo in Zero, along with many other female actors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The two will next be seen together in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. During a recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh praised Deepika and said she has a ‘calming effect’. He said, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing.”

Also Read |Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie review: A glorious send-off to a true Marvel hero

Director Siddharth Anand recently said in a statement, “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan, we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the movies, released its trailer recently. The film is scheduled to release on January 23.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 03:17:29 pm
Next Story

Changing city: Thane Creek Bridge 3 will help disperse traffic, ensure hassle free traveling experience

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

New mom Alia Bhatt brings baby girl home with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement