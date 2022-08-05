Shah Rukh Khan is ‘pampering’ himself by watching Darlings on his day off: ‘This is not an endorsement’

August 5, 2022 9:36:47 pm
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be spending his day off by enjoying some cold drink and watching Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Darlings. The actor shared on Twitter how he will be pampering himself.
SRK tweeted, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)”
Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, has been co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has been receiving rave reviews.
Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2022
The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “There are a few things that ‘Darlings’, a film which brings domestic violence to the fore, gets absolutely right, the most striking of them being the way it has created its couple — a husband who keeps beating his wife; and the wife who keeps believing, in a curdled mix of hope and desperation, that ‘ek din woh badal jaayenge’ (one day he will change).”
Subscriber Only Stories
Ahead of Darlings’ release, Shah Rukh Khan had shared how anxious he is about the film. Addressing Alia Bhatt, he wrote on Twitter, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to set up population commission, implement NRC
Your Daily Wrap: RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps, Congress holds protest over price rise; and more
Gujarat: RTI activist shot in head by unknown assailants in Ankleshwar, critical
Panchkula: Man nabbed with 17 kilos of poppy husk
Gujarat: Govt not acting against those involved in recruitment scams, says AAP’s Yuvrajsinh Jadeja
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Sing national anthem while holding Tiranga to celebrate 75 yrs of independence: Delhi CM Kejriwal
70 lakh ration beneficiaries are suspect, states asked to verify: Govt
Deepika Padukone: ‘I’m at an age where I feel a lot like Piku’
SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor
US employers add 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
Special OTET 2022: BSE Odisha opens applications at bseodisha.ac.in for in-service teachers; check how to apply