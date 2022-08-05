Shah Rukh Khan is ‘pampering’ himself by watching Darlings on his day off: ‘This is not an endorsement’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be spending his day off by enjoying some cold drink and watching Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Darlings. The actor shared on Twitter how he will be pampering himself.

SRK tweeted, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)”

Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, has been co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has been receiving rave reviews.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “There are a few things that ‘Darlings’, a film which brings domestic violence to the fore, gets absolutely right, the most striking of them being the way it has created its couple — a husband who keeps beating his wife; and the wife who keeps believing, in a curdled mix of hope and desperation, that ‘ek din woh badal jaayenge’ (one day he will change).”

Ahead of Darlings’ release, Shah Rukh Khan had shared how anxious he is about the film. Addressing Alia Bhatt, he wrote on Twitter, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”