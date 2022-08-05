scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is ‘pampering’ himself by watching Darlings on his day off: ‘This is not an endorsement’

Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, has been co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has been receiving rave reviews.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:36:47 pm
darlings srkShah Rukh Khan has co-produced Darlings with Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be spending his day off by enjoying some cold drink and watching Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Darlings. The actor shared on Twitter how he will be pampering himself.

SRK tweeted, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’)”

Also read |Shefali Shah: ‘I don’t want to lose out on the wave I’m riding’

Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, has been co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has been receiving rave reviews.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “There are a few things that ‘Darlings’, a film which brings domestic violence to the fore, gets absolutely right, the most striking of them being the way it has created its couple — a husband who keeps beating his wife; and the wife who keeps believing, in a curdled mix of hope and desperation, that ‘ek din woh badal jaayenge’ (one day he will change).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Also read |Streaming in August 2022: Darlings, Delhi Crime 2, House of the Dragon and others

Ahead of Darlings’ release, Shah Rukh Khan had shared how anxious he is about the film. Addressing Alia Bhatt, he wrote on Twitter, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:36:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement