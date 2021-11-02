‘Shah Rukh Khan is an unmatchable father, a rock solid husband, a loving brother’: Karan Johar pens emotional note

People are not unaware of the kind of bond Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have shared over the years. On the actor’s 56th birthday, Karan penned an emotional note and tagged Shah Rukh as “a loving brother,” “an unmatchable father” and “a rock solid husband.”

He revisited the moment when he met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Sharing several pictures of himself with SRK, Karan Johar wrote, “I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday!”

Not just Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan received warm wishes from several film personalities. “Happy birthday my dearest Shah Rukh Khan sir. May God give you all the happiness in life,” wrote Rajkummar Rao along with a perfect picture that features him with SRK. Madhuri Dixit called SRK the “most humble and ever charming.” “May you life a long and happy life,” she wrote. Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of SRK on her status and wrote, “Love is SRK. I want someone to look at me the way SRK sir looks at his heroines. Happy birthday to my longest crush growing up. The epitome of class and character.”

“Happy bday to the King!!! You have always been so full of love, warmth & encouragement since the first day I met you as a newbie teenage TV host back in London. May you be blessed with good health, happiness always. Love you,” Sophie Choudry tweeted. Terming herself as “Just another fan,” Kubbra Sait wrote, “This day would be empty, lacking lustre & basically boring as hell if I didn’t take a moment to wish @iamsrk a very happy birthday. I hope you hug it out close & warm, with the ones you love. Hope this day is about no one but you & yours.”

Wishing the actor on his birthday, Farhan Akhtar wrote that SRK is “one of the most kindest, empathetic, inclusive, large-hearted, wittiest and downright cool people I know.”

Happy birthday to the man where the buck stops. Here’s to grace, class and all things blessed…🧿💫 #HappyBirthdaySRK — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 2, 2021

Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you’ve weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining.. pic.twitter.com/ukB6bZTI8o — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 1, 2021

Simi Garewal wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. “Happy birthday dear @iamsrk! That you’ve weathered both storms & success with such grace is a testament to your character & dignity. You have a soul connection with millions, unlike anyone else. You have the right to be a legend. What a bright light u are SRK. Just keep shining,” she mentioned via Twitter.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Aahana Kumra, Anup Soni, Aanand L Rai and others also wished the actor.