Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘timeless classic’ in his latest photo. See here

Shah Rukh Khan is working on three films - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, at the moment.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 7:39:58 pm
shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan looks "timeless" in his latest photo. (Photo: Pooja Dadlani/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani on Wednesday shared a black and white photo of the Bollywood superstar. Dadlani also labelled SRK “a timeless classic”.

Pooja captioned the photo, “In a world full of Trends… A Timeless Classic!”, and fans seemed to agree with her statement. Fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section of the photo. While one fan called him “Jawan”, another said he is “cute”.

Shah Rukh Khan has not appeared on the silver screen since 2018’s Zero, but in 2023, fans will get to see him in three films. Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release in January 2023. During an Instagram live to celebrate his 30th year in the Hindi film industry, SRK revealed that Salman Khan will appear in a cameo in the action film. Shah Rukh also shared that he might appear in Salman’s Tiger 3 as well.

Talking about Pathaan during the Instagram live, the actor said, “Pathaan was a lot of fun. It is an action film with wonderful co-stars like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana. It is the kind of film I wanted to do for 30 years. I always thought of myself as somebody who can do some cool action stuff.”

Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

