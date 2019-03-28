Shah Rukh Khan makes KKR’s win over KXIP delightful for spectators at Eden Gardens

Toggle Menu
Wednesday evening was a double delight for the supporters of KKR at Eden Gardens as Shah Rukh Khan first cheered for the team from the stands and later celebrated the win of his team over Kings XI Punjab by doing his iconic pose on the ground.

Shah Rukh Khan did his iconic pose at the end of the VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata.

It is that time of the year when fans of Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan see him cheering for his Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders either from the stands or from the cricket ground.

Wednesday evening was a double delight for the supporters of KKR at Eden Gardens as SRK first cheered for the team from the stands and later celebrated the win of his team over Kings XI Punjab by doing his iconic pose on the ground. The actor received a loud cheer from the spectators as he came to the ground after KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 28 runs.

The actor shared a video of himself at Eden Gardens and captioned it, “Aaj ki Shaam Eden Gardens ke Naam…All at KKR @Russell12A @robbieuthappa @NitishRana_27 @SunilPNarine74 @imkuldeep18 #PiyushChawla & #Lockie thank u for the noise!!”

See photos of Shah Rukh Khan as he cheers for Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan reacts during the Indian Premier League 2019 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Source: PTI)
Co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan,, cheers for his team during the VIVO IPL cricket T20 match. (Source: AP)
Shah Rukh Khan greets the spectators at the end of the VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata. Source: AP)

Being a sport, Preity Zinta, co-owner of KXIP, congratulated the Zero actor on his team’s win. She tweeted, “Congrats @iamsrk 😘 Well played KKR. It was a massive score & we tried but it was not our day today, but tomorrow is another day so Chin up @lionsdenkxip Looking forward to our home game at Mohali and some fireworks from #SaddaSquad #SaddaPunjab #KKRvsKXIP #VIVOIPL.”

Shah Rukh Khan, along with co-owner Juhi Chawla and KKR CEO Venky Mysore, also watched his team take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. Then too he waved at his fans and cheered for the players from the corporate box in the stadium.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Since then, there have been many speculations around his next project.

