Shah Rukh Khan proves he is the king of comebacks in his new #AskSRK session

Here’s what happened when Shah Rukh Khan ruled over Instagram for a while through his AMA session Here’s what happened when Shah Rukh Khan ruled over Instagram for a while through his AMA session

On the way for the shoot of his next film, Shah Rukh Khan decided to chat with his fans, but this time on Instagram. The actor, who has been constantly in touch with his fans over Twitter, was in a mood to try Instagram’s new feature that allows you to ask questions to any user. And as we know, Shah Rukh is not only the king of hearts but also the king of comebacks, and this was seen when the star took over Instagram for a while.

From talking about his upcoming film Zero, his children AbRam and Aryan to the love of his life Gauri Khan, SRK opened his heart to his fans in his recent #AskSRK session.

Check out how Shah Rukh Khan won hearts on Instagram:

Shah Rukh Khan conducted the chat session recently on the photo-video sharing app. (Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan conducted the chat session recently on the photo-video sharing app. (Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan on Shah Rukh Khan on Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan on AbRam and Aryan.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan on AbRam and Aryan.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply when he was asked why he got married so early will make you fall in love with him all over again.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan’s reply when he was asked why he got married so early will make you fall in love with him all over again.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Oh, SRK also made a revelation about Zero director Aanand L Rai.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) Oh, SRK also made a revelation about Zero director Aanand L Rai.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

When one of Shah Rukh’s fans had the weirdest question to ask.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

When Shah Rukh Khan became a grammar nazi.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) When Shah Rukh Khan became a grammar nazi.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

When Shah Rukh Khan proved himself to be a true blue romance king. When Shah Rukh Khan proved himself to be a true blue romance king.

This proves Shah Rukh Khan is never low on confidence.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) This proves Shah Rukh Khan is never low on confidence.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

When Shah Rukh Khan taught his fans how to use the internet.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) When Shah Rukh Khan taught his fans how to use the internet.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Meet SRK, the king of comebacks.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) Meet SRK, the king of comebacks.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to sign him for a film.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan to sign him for a film.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

When a fan asked Shah Rukh how he keeps getting younger.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) When a fan asked Shah Rukh how he keeps getting younger.(Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s response will give you some thing to think about. (Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram) Shah Rukh Khan’s response will give you some thing to think about. (Photo credit: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram)

As you can see, no one can beat Shah Rukh Khan in the departments of quick wit and charm. It is no wonder then that he is the Badshah of the industry and our hearts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd