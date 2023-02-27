When Shah Rukh Khan said ‘India has no religion’: ‘If you start saying one colour is better than the other…’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is known for being as charismatic, charming and witty off screen as he is on screen. The actor, who is often lauded for his intelligence which shines through in his various media interactions, had once said that India has no religion, because of the fact that it houses a multitude of religions.

Khan went on to add that one of the greatest things about the country is its diversity, and said, much like art, India too doesn’t identify with only one religion. His words seem especially relevant in present times, when one hears about various political outfits championing one language, state or religion over others for their own motives.

During a press interaction for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, SRK spoke about his ideas regarding the country and its diversity which was shared by director Yasmin Kidwai: “There must be 1600 languages and dialects in our country, and every 10-15 kilometers, the dialect changes. I don’t know how many hundreds of religions co-exist. Being diverse is a good thing, being divisive is not. Like art has no religion. I think our country really has no religion, and all of them amalgamated together make India a beautiful painting, and all colours enhance each other. You take away one colour, or start saying one colour is better than the other, then it no longer is a painting.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a comeback to the big screen after a gap of over four years with the YRF movie Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which released on January 25, broke several box office records, and has minted Rs 1000 crore plus globally. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.