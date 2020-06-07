Shah Rukh Khan to play a journalist in R Madhavan’s Rocketry?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Facebook) Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Facebook)

Shah Rukh Khan is active as a producer but his actor self has taken a back seat. After Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the actor has not announced any projects. However, sources reveal that the actor is going to play a cameo in R Madhavan’s Rocketry, a biopic on scientist Nambi Narayan.

The news comes after multiple reports speculated that SRK might also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

“Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believe no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward,” the source revealed to Mumbai Mirror.

The report also added that SRK will be seen playing “a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback.”

It is to be noted that R Madhavan had an extended cameo in SRK’s Zero as a NASA scientist.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is rumoured to be working with Rajkumar Hirani for his next. During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Twitter, SRK hinted on the project by saying “Raju apna sa lagta hai” when a Twitter user asked him about directors he would love to work with.

