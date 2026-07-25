Shah Rukh Khan spotted in London on family vacation, maintains silence on CJP protests

Amid the ongoing CJP protests in India over the NEET paper leak, Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted holidaying in London with his family. Several pictures and videos of the actor with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have surfaced on social media. In one viral video, Shah Rukh, dressed casually in baggy trousers, a plain T-shirt and a hoodie, is seen walking through the streets of London, with Aryan and AbRam following him.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted in London with his family ❤#ShahRukhKhan #KING pic.twitter.com/UJupwQn1MS — Team Aryan Khan (@srkaryanknights) July 25, 2026

The actor’s appearance has reignited conversations online, with many questioning his silence on the ongoing protests. Several celebrities, including Naseeruddin Shah and Salman Khan, have publicly voiced their opinions on the issue, prompting some social media users to ask why Shah Rukh has not commented on the subject yet. Salman Khan has shared multiple posts in support of the students.

Others, however, defended the actor. One user wrote, “People are now calling him ‘spineless’… but where were they when people tried to break his spirit every time he spoke for his country? Every time he expressed an opinion, he was labelled with all kinds of names. Now people are asking why he doesn’t speak.”

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Over the past few years, Shah Rukh has witnessed both professional triumphs and personal challenges. Following the commercial failure of Zero in 2018, he took a four-year break before making a blockbuster comeback with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While Pathaan and Jawan emerged as massive box-office successes, Dunki received a comparatively modest response.

In October 2021, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug case and spent 26 days in custody. In May 2022, he was cleared after investigators found no evidence against him, and his name was omitted from the final chargesheet. Since then, Shah Rukh has largely maintained a low public profile outside of film promotions.

Meanwhile, the student protests have drawn support from several members of the film fraternity. Veteran actors such as Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Naseeruddin Shah were among the first to speak out, criticising the government’s handling of the issue. They were later joined by celebrities including Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, who expressed solidarity with the students.