Shah Rukh Khan: I want to do an action film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently taking a break from films to unwind with family. The actor’s last film Zero was a critical and box office failure.

Advertising

While speaking to Rajeev Masand, Shah Rukh revealed, “I didn’t even have a film. I was doing one and it kind of fell through. And normally, when I am doing a film, I have worked out the next film. And somehow I just didn’t work out one.”

He added, “It’s not even a big deal. And on Twitter, everybody is saying SRK will announce a film on his birthday. And in the speculation, I think I’ve done more films than I’ve ever done in my life.” He made it clear that he has not signed any film as yet as an actor.

However, SRK’s plate is full as far as the production work is concerned. Like many others in Bollywood, Shah Rukh has jumped onto the Netflix bandwagon, though only as a producer. His production company Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled a Netflix original series Bard of Blood based on Bilal Siddiqi’s book of the same name. The actor is also backing a horror series Betaal for the streaming giant.

Advertising

When asked if he would like to actually star in a Netflix series, Shah Rukh said, “I’ve been a television actor. To me, platform does not matter. I would love to do something that excites me. I would do even a film for Netflix, but nobody’s offered me yet.”

The superstar said while a film announcement could come any day, it will not be something he has worked on. He said he next wishes to do an action film. “I want to do an action film. I want to kick some a**, do some boxing, do some one-liners; ‘rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain’ kind of thing,” he concluded.