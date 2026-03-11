Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s richest actor as he features on Hurun Global Rich List with Rs 10,800 cr net worth
Shah Rukh Khan is once again featured in the Hurun Global Rich List. The actor has cemented his place among the world’s wealthiest individuals, highlighting how his influence extends beyond cinema into the field of business.
According to the list, Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated net worth stands at around $1.3 billion (approximately Rs 10,800 crore), making him one of the richest actors in the world. The list was released on March 5. The wealth calculations in the list are accounted for up to January 15. India is at the third position on the list with 308 billionaires. China and the USA, however, occupy the top two slots with 1,110 and 1,000 billionaires, respectively.
Other celebrities on the list include music icons Jay-Z (US$2.8bn), Taylor Swift (US$1.6bn), and Rihanna (US$1.5bn), who joined sports legends like Michael Jordan (US$3.6bn) and Tiger Woods (US$1.9bn).
Though Shah Rukh has again made it to the list, this time his wealth has reduced slightly. Last year, his wealth was estimated at a staggering Rs 12,490 crore, which is approximately $1.4 billion. Last year, Shah Rukh’s wealth even surpassed that of Taylor Swift, who had a net worth of around $1.3 billion in 2025. However, this year Taylor Swift is ahead of SRK.
Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra is also on the list. He debuted on the list this year with an estimated wealth of $1 billion (Rs 9,204 crore). Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani remains India’s richest industrialist with a wealth of Rs 9.8 lakh crore, ranked 17th globally. Gautam Adani is second on the list, ranked 23rd globally, with a wealth of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed Shah Rukh’s Pathaan. It also marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla also play lead roles.
