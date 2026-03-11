Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood’s richest actor as he features on Hurun Global Rich List with Rs 10,800 cr net worth

Shah Rukh Khan is once again featured in the Hurun Global Rich List. The actor has cemented his place among the world’s wealthiest individuals, highlighting how his influence extends beyond cinema into the field of business.

According to the list, Shah Rukh Khan’s estimated net worth stands at around $1.3 billion (approximately Rs 10,800 crore), making him one of the richest actors in the world. The list was released on March 5. The wealth calculations in the list are accounted for up to January 15. India is at the third position on the list with 308 billionaires. China and the USA, however, occupy the top two slots with 1,110 and 1,000 billionaires, respectively.