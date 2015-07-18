Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor wish fans on Eid

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, the festive mood was high among the Hindi film fraternity. Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Rishi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others, urged their admirers to celebrate the festival by embracing the spirit of generosity and compassion.
The stars took to micro-blogging site Twitter to wish their fans and followers and asked them to spread “love and happiness”.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with religious fervour across India on Saturday. Here’s what the stars tweeted:
Shah Rukh Khan: Chand Mubarak. May Allah give you all that is beautiful in this world. And above all may Allah give u, ur own, who love you unconditionally.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2015
Hrithik Roshan: Eid Mubarak 2 all of u my friends n family…Allahú Akbar..God is greatest. N d greatest contribution to him is 2 b OUR greatest! Lov 2 all
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2015
Shahid Kapoor: Chand Mubarak. Eid Mubarak to all.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 17, 2015
Akshay Kumar: Eid Mubarak everyone! Enjoy the food and the day :) Stay blessed always.
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 18, 2015
Kabir Khan: #BajrangiBhaijaanStorm Wow… Im totally overwhelmed by the response to my film. Thank you so much… Eid Mubarak :-)
— Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) July 17, 2015
Alia Bhatt: Eid Mubarak to one and all !!!! Live, Laugh and Eat awayyyyyyy ;) :D
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 18, 2015
Shraddha Kapoor: #EidMubarak everyone!!! Wish you guys love, peace, good health and happinesssss!
— ShraddhaVINNIEKapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 18, 2015
Parineeti Chopra: Eid Mubarak everyone!!! Wishing you a day filled with love, blessings and foood!
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 18, 2015
Sonakshi Sinha: Peace, love, happiness… Always! Eid mubarak!
— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) July 18, 2015
Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Sabhi Muslim Bhai beheno’n ko Eid Mubarak.
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 18, 2015
Rishi Kapoor: Good Morning World! Let peace happiness love tranquility and understanding prevail. Celebrate Eid!
— rishi kapoor (@chintskap) July 18, 2015
Sridevi: Eid Mubarak! May this day bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. #EidMubarak #MSGEidMubarak
— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) July 18, 2015
Madhuri Dixit: Eid Mubarak!
— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 18, 2015
Anupam Kher: Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace & Happiness always.:)
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) July 17, 2015
Anil Kapoor: #EidMubarak to all the faithful! May all your efforts bear fruit & your wishes come true, Insha’Allah!
— Majnu Bhai (@AnilKapoor) July 18, 2015
Abhishek Bachchan: Eid Mubarak.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 18, 2015
Arbaaz Khan: Father and Sons!!! #family#love#togetherness#united#forever… Eid Mubarak to all.
— Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) July 17, 2015
Riteish Deshmukh: Eid Mubarak – happiness, health & prosperity to all.
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 17, 2015
Nikhil Advani: #EidMubarak to one and all. Go out and celebrate. Go and watch #BajrangiBhaijaan #shamelessplugandrproudtodoit
— Nikhil Advani (@nickadvani) July 18, 2015
Preity Zinta: Eid Mubarak to all my friends who celebrate in India & all over the world Loads of love, happiness & peace to all Ting!
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 18, 2015
Tisca Chopra: Eid Mubarak people.. Wish you all great peace and joy
— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) July 18, 2015
Ashish Chowdhry: #EidMubarak all. May Allah bless all, one n all of us with love, peace and happiness. All of which may we share amongst us equally.
— Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) July 18, 2015
Pulkit Samrat: PEACE PROSPERITY LOVE & JOY TO ALL #EIDMUBARAK
— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) July 18, 2015
Nimrat Kaur: Eid Mubarak all. Have a beautiful time with your loved ones and spread the love and the warm hugs….never enough of that around !
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 18, 2015
Punit Malhotra: Eid mubaarak!!! Wish you’ll all love, peace and happiness!
— Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) July 18, 2015
Milap Zaveri: Eid Mubarak to All! Celebrate, feast, and most of all spread love!
— Milap Zaveri (@zmilap) July 18, 2015
Sujoy Ghosh: EID MUBARAK to everyone…wishing you lots of love and everything happy… go give everyone a hug while singing.
— sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 18, 2015
Kunal Kohli: Time to meet friends & relatives, spread love & joy, share a feast. Eid Mubarak.
— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 18, 2015
Shilpa Shetty: Eid Mubarak to all my tweetos wishing u loads of love,happiness and peace.
— SHILPA SHETTY (@TheShilpaShetty) July 18, 2015
Mini Mathur: Eid Mubarak!! Peace & happiness to everybody. Prayers can be offered in a million ways…But our religion should be the same- Humanity.
— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) July 18, 2015
Madhur Bhandarkar: #EidMubarak to you and your family. May your home be filled with happiness and joy always!!!!
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 18, 2015
