Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor wish fans on Eid

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, the festive mood was high among the Hindi film fraternity. Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Rishi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others, urged their admirers to celebrate the festival by embracing the spirit of generosity and compassion.

The stars took to micro-blogging site Twitter to wish their fans and followers and asked them to spread “love and happiness”.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with religious fervour across India on Saturday. Here’s what the stars tweeted:

Shah Rukh Khan: Chand Mubarak. May Allah give you all that is beautiful in this world. And above all may Allah give u, ur own, who love you unconditionally.

Hrithik Roshan: Eid Mubarak 2 all of u my friends n family…Allahú Akbar..God is greatest. N d greatest contribution to him is 2 b OUR greatest! Lov 2 all

Shahid Kapoor: Chand Mubarak. Eid Mubarak to all.

Akshay Kumar: Eid Mubarak everyone! Enjoy the food and the day :) Stay blessed always.

Kabir Khan: #BajrangiBhaijaanStorm Wow… Im totally overwhelmed by the response to my film. Thank you so much… Eid Mubarak :-)

Alia Bhatt: Eid Mubarak to one and all !!!! Live, Laugh and Eat awayyyyyyy ;) :D

Shraddha Kapoor: #EidMubarak everyone!!! Wish you guys love, peace, good health and happinesssss!

Parineeti Chopra: Eid Mubarak everyone!!! Wishing you a day filled with love, blessings and foood!

Sonakshi Sinha: Peace, love, happiness… Always! Eid mubarak!

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Sabhi Muslim Bhai beheno’n ko Eid Mubarak.

Rishi Kapoor: Good Morning World! Let peace happiness love tranquility and understanding prevail. Celebrate Eid!

Sridevi: Eid Mubarak! May this day bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. #EidMubarak #MSGEidMubarak

Madhuri Dixit: Eid Mubarak!

Anupam Kher: Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace & Happiness always.:)

Anil Kapoor: #EidMubarak to all the faithful! May all your efforts bear fruit & your wishes come true, Insha’Allah!

Abhishek Bachchan: Eid Mubarak.

Arbaaz Khan: Father and Sons!!! #family#love#togetherness#united#forever… Eid Mubarak to all.

Riteish Deshmukh: Eid Mubarak – happiness, health & prosperity to all.

Nikhil Advani: #EidMubarak to one and all. Go out and celebrate. Go and watch #BajrangiBhaijaan #shamelessplugandrproudtodoit

Preity Zinta: Eid Mubarak to all my friends who celebrate in India & all over the world Loads of love, happiness & peace to all Ting!

Tisca Chopra: Eid Mubarak people.. Wish you all great peace and joy

Ashish Chowdhry: #EidMubarak all. May Allah bless all, one n all of us with love, peace and happiness. All of which may we share amongst us equally.

Pulkit Samrat: PEACE PROSPERITY LOVE & JOY TO ALL #EIDMUBARAK

Nimrat Kaur: Eid Mubarak all. Have a beautiful time with your loved ones and spread the love and the warm hugs….never enough of that around !

Punit Malhotra: Eid mubaarak!!! Wish you’ll all love, peace and happiness!

Milap Zaveri: Eid Mubarak to All! Celebrate, feast, and most of all spread love!

Sujoy Ghosh: EID MUBARAK to everyone…wishing you lots of love and everything happy… go give everyone a hug while singing.

Kunal Kohli: Time to meet friends & relatives, spread love & joy, share a feast. Eid Mubarak.

Shilpa Shetty: Eid Mubarak to all my tweetos wishing u loads of love,happiness and peace.

Mini Mathur: Eid Mubarak!! Peace & happiness to everybody. Prayers can be offered in a million ways…But our religion should be the same- Humanity.

Madhur Bhandarkar: #EidMubarak to you and your family. May your home be filled with happiness and joy always!!!!

