Shah Rukh Khan says Hrithik Roshan is the ‘only missing’ factor in Pathaan: ‘After watching War…’

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently promoted Pathaan at FIFA, was quite impressed with comedian Sumedh Shinde who was hosting him on a particular segment. SRK said that he had watched the comedian’s videos and they were genuinely good. He added that he wasn’t being ‘patronising’. Sumedh is known for his viral clips where he imitates popular celebrities, the most notable impressions being Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Talking to Sumedh Shinde during the Pathaan promotions at FIFA, SRK said, “I don’t follow you, I don’t know how to—-but whenever I am at home, I watch your videos, and you do it well. I am not being patronising, it’s fantastic.” Sumedh then pretended to be Aamir Khan and said, “What I do in 5 years, you’re doing after 4 years. Are you following me?” SRK answered, “Main tumhe follow karta na, tumhari speed mein, 20 saal ke baad karta, so I am not following you.” Sumedh then pretended to be Nawaz and asked SRK the secret behind his ripped body in Pathaan. SRK answered, “You said you are eating a lot, Nawaz bhai, I am not eating anything. If you eat less, it would be better, especially with good exercise. But Nawaz bhai, you are so talented, that you don’t need to do anything. You look perfect the way you are.”

Here is my interaction with King Khan 😊❤️❤️ His wit , humor and presence of mind is just amazing . Thank you so much @iamsrk for ur love and support and #fifainhindi for this opportunity 😊❤️❤️ #sumedhshinde #srkfanclub #srkfans #pathaanonfifaworldcup #visamatchcentrehindi pic.twitter.com/DiA7RAgZde — Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) December 20, 2022

Following this, Sumedh then pretended to be Hrithik and said, “I just love the trailer, you are so fantastic—-all the entertainment is there, anything missing?” SRK answered, “After watching War Duggu if you are hearing this, the only thing missing is Hrithik.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has 2023 booked to himself, as Pathaan will release in January, Jawan in June and Dunki in December.