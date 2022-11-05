Shah Rukh Khan shares mantra for overcoming difficult situations, reveals how life has changed post-pandemic: ‘One has to believe..’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left his fans happy and excited on his birthday on November 2 as he greeted them in person from a pedestal at his Mumbai mansion. Even he was overwhelmed by the “sea of love” that formed outside his house on his birthday. Now, the actor once again gave a reason for his fans to be excited as he conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. During the session, he talked about his upcoming action thriller Pathaan, how he felt about receiving so much love on his birthday, and also shared how he dealt with recent difficulties in his life.

Shah Rukh and his family went through a difficult time after his elder son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October last year. Aryan spent several weeks in jail before being granted bail and later a clean chit by the NCB. When a Twitter user asked SRK how he keeps himself motivated during tough times, the actor replied with utmost modesty. He wrote, “One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…”

The actor also responded to a query about how has his lifestyle changed after the pandemic. He said that now, he doesn’t rush into things. “I think I have become less wanting to do everything in a rush,” wrote Shah Rukh.

On a brighter note, this was the first time that he was able to celebrate his birthday with fans in person. Sharing how he felt looking at the crowd outside his house on his birthday, SRK wrote, “It’s been years because of Covid restrictions so it was really nice to see people come to visit.” When a fan asked why he wore black at night and white during the day on his birthday, the actor replied, “I normally just wear black or white.”

Shah Rukh had expressed his gratitude towards all those people who gathered outside his house for his birthday. Sharing a video from Mannat, he had written, “The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all.”

Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of Pathaan, which marks his return to the silver screen in a starring role after four years. The film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.