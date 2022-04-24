Why Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat is trending

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans keep a close watch on anything and everything related to the actor. If you are wondering why his residence Mannat has been trending on Twitter, we are here with a piece of information.

As fans of SRK visited his iconic Bandra house recently, they noticed that the nameplate has changed to a new one. The photo of the Mannat’s nameplate is now being shared on the fan pages, making it trend.

Not only this, but some fans have also shared photos of SRK and Gauri Khan’s house’s nameplate over the years. As per these tweets, this is the fourth time when Mannat’s name plate saw a change. The new name plate reads ‘Mannat Land’s End’ but scroll to see how it is different this time.

See what Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been saying about Mannat’s new nameplate:

🔥Ufff….. doing signature step of my GOD @iamsrk infront of The Mannat is bliss ❤️

How it is? My love @iamsrk 😀

I Love you Shah! 😍 Lots of Hug 🤗#SRK #ShahRukhKhan #Mannat pic.twitter.com/yIFTQr5zaM — Shubham (@IamSRKShubh) April 24, 2022

This design will be forever iconic. Simple, unassuming and classy, just like you @iamsrk. Not a fan of the new one to be honest. #Mannat pic.twitter.com/Nbq8Nnrah6 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) April 22, 2022

For many people, a visit to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting its many landmarks, which includes homes of famous actors like SRK’s Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. Shah Rukh often comes and waves at gathered fans on certain special ocassions, such as his birthday.

Meanwhile, the actor has a busy roster. He will be seen in Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia, which is set for release on January 25, 2023, SRK also announced his next film Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. He is also said to be working on Atlee’s next.