Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan hosts private screening of Pathaan; Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan walk out smiling. See pics

While Shah Rukh Khan's fans will have to wait for eight days to watch Pathaan on the big screen, his family got to watch it on Monday at a private screening.

pathaan screeningShah Rukh Khan organised a special screening of his film Pathaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan is days away from release, and the excitement surrounding the action-thriller is growing by the day. While the superstar’s fans will have to wait just over a week to watch the film on the big screen, Shah Rukh’s family got to watch it on Monday at a preview screening.

The actor’s wife Gauri Khan, along with their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, were spotted at a private screening of Pathaan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Shah Rukh was also present at the screening along with his sister, Shehnaz Khan, and mother-in-law, Savita Chhibber.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he quickly nabbed the opportunity of doing Pathaan: ‘I started working out…’
suhana aryan pathaan screening Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted at the Pathaan screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan pathaan Shah Rukh Khan hosted a special screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For the screening, Shah Rukh and Aryan twinned in their white T-shirts. Suhana chose to keep it casual in jacket and matching joggers. As per reports, SRK’s younger son AbRam was also present at the screening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Earlier, during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, Shah Rukh had shared that AbRam liked the film’s trailer. When a fan asked about how AbRam reacted to the trailer, the actor replied, “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most… He thinks I might go into another realm!#Pathaan.”

Pathaan is set to hit the theaters on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles along with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s trailer was recently played at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, and Shah Rukh was present to watch it. He even stuck his iconic pose and did the hook step of the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”.

Shah Rukh is busy with the promotion of the movie. But, this time, he has chosen a different way of spreading awareness about the film, which marks his comeback to the big screen after four years. He is interacting directly with his fans through social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:58 IST
