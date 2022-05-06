Shah Rukh Khan hosts diplomats at Mannat, leaves Canada’s consul general impressed by his charm. See pictures

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted the consul generals of France, Canada, and Quebec, among others, at his Mumbai home Mannat. Several photos from the meet and greet have been shared on social media. Taking to Twitter, Canada’s consul general Diedrah Kelly shared pictures from her meeting with SRK. Thanking him and Gauri Khan for the grand welcome, she shared that she now understands the effect that SRK’s charm has on his fans, and said that she is looking to strengthen ties between Bollywood and the Canadian film industry.

“I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the (world emoji). Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk and @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada Film Industry,” the consul general in Mumbai tweeted.

The consul general of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, also shared a picture with Shah Rukh. He wrote along with the photo, “Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d’Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan.”

Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight – and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!). pic.twitter.com/76ITaUlsM4 — Alan Gemmell (@alangemmell) May 5, 2022

Dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans and unkempt hair, Shah Rukh looked as charming as always. Also, what’s worth appreciating is his beautiful home. The Québec Government Office in Mumbai, while sharing a photo of the consul and SRK, wrote, “A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation! #film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec.”

Une belle soirée avec @iamsrk chez lui en compagnie de quelques représentants du corps consulaire de Mumbai. La superstar de Bollywood a discuté le #cinéma québécois et ses #studios ultra modernes. Merci beaucoup Shah Rukh Khan de cette invitation!#film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec pic.twitter.com/ITafPpyaP7 — Québec in India (@Quebec_India) May 6, 2022

Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest 🇫🇷 award, the Légion d’Honneur, a title befitting for the 🇮🇳Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/RZe0oUI7wp — Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet (@SereCharlet) May 5, 2022

Trade commissioner for South Asia and deputy high commissioner for Western India Alan Gemmel also thanked SRK for meeting everyone. He also shared that they spoke about him shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland.

The high-profile get-together came two days after Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on Eid. Standing atop the balcony of his house, SRK waved at hundreds of fans who stood outside Mannat. As he thanked them with folded hands, SRK blew kisses at them before striking his signature outstretched arms pose. He also clicked a couple of selfies with the crowd. Sharing the photos, the star posted, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love, happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!”

Shah Rukh Khan will be back in cinema halls with Pathaan in January next year. He also recently announced Dunki, his new film with director Rajkumar Hirani, which will be released in December 2023.