Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat gets a refurbished new look, fans make it trend. See photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat residence has a new look, and that was enough to get ‘Mannat’ trending on social media. His palatial home got a new LED nameplate that lights up after dark as well as a new entrance gate. The house is a landmark for many fans, as they frequently stand outside and take photos and selfies. On his birthday and other special occasions, Shah Rukh Khan also greets his fans.

Over the course of the weekend, many fan clubs posted photos of the new appearance of Mannat’s exterior. The name plate in front of the gate had been taken down earlier, and reports stated that it was in the process of being repaired. A new nameplate has been installed, and fans believe it is ‘diamond-plated’. Apart from the LED plating, a new black-and-white painted gate has replaced the earlier rusting gate.

After 2 months #Mannat new gate design is unveiled and it’s super awesome.

What do you think guys? 😍#GauriKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/w2VcF2AEl9 — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) November 19, 2022

One fan club wrote, “Finally our wait is over & here our the lovely diamond name plates at Mannat with the new Gate.” In the photos, the names Mannat and Lands End glowed in the dark. Fans took photos in front of the building, with the trademark SRK pose.

Mannat has trended back in April, when a new nameplate was installed at the gate. Less than a month later, it was absent, leading to the speculation whether it had been stolen.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his return to the big screen after five years and has booked 2023 with three releases—Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in January, Atlee’s Jawan in June, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December. His last film was Zero, in 2018, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.