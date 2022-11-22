Amid reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat getting a ‘diamond nameplate’, Gauri Khan clears air: ‘We chose crystals…’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s house Mannat in Mumbai is visited by thousands of fans throughout the year. Recently, it was observed that the nameplate outside the bungalow was replaced by a shinier version even as the façade was refurbished. Enthusiastic fans shared photos of the nameplate, with some even speculating that it was embedded with diamonds. Given SRK’s reach on social media, Mannat and its nameplate soon started trending.

Now, in a social media post, Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan posed at Mannat’s gate and explained that the nameplate uses transparent crystals, which introduce positive energy. She also explained how the entry point of a home is of utmost importance.

She wrote in the caption, “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe.” This post also puts several rumours about a diamond name-plate to rest.

Check out Gauri’s post –

The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/BklQDZdmxT — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 22, 2022

Gauri, who runs her own label called Gauri Khan Designs, has also designed the interiors of their home Mannat and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies office in Mumbai’s Santacruz. In an interview with Vogue, she had earlier mentioned her idea behind her house’s designs. She said, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own. Mannat unfolds at every level, with a unique and distinctive concept on each floor.”

Gauri recently launched her own show titled Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the show, she takes on the task of renovating the homes of Bollywood celebrities such as Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora.