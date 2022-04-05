Shah Rukh Khan hints at working with director Atlee: ‘Sitting with Atlee…’

Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in YRF’s Pathaan, on Tuesday hinted that he is working with director Atlee for his upcoming film. In a tweet praising the trailer of Vijay’s Beast, Shah Rukh mentioned that he is “sitting with Atlee” discussing the trailer of Beast.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!”

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting the Atlee directorial, which also stars Nayanthara. A source told indianexpress.com in September 2021, “While SRK started working on the film last week, Nayanthara joined a couple of days ago. It is also being said that Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati will play the antagonist in the film and he will join the cast later.” The movie reportedly also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

It has been speculated that Vijay might make a cameo appearance in Atlee’s film with SRK, given the actor has collaborated with the director on Bigil and Mersal.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan returned from Spain after wrapping a schedule of Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks SRK’s return to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.