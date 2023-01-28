Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Hum sab Hindustan ki santaan hain’ after fan labels Pathaan’s success as India’s success

As Pathaan is receiving love from across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan decided to share some more love through an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Saturday. Shah Rukh shared what his younger son AbRam told him after watching the film and also responded to a fan who expected him to unite India and Indians.

Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter, “I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan.” As soon as the actor tweeted, his many fans swarmed him with many messages.

One of them wrote to him, “Sir, Pathaan has nailed the fact that love transcends race, religion, language, and region. Pathaan’s is your success, India’s success. With such a position comes responsibility and I hope you would do more to unite India and Indians. Jai Hind.” Replying to the Twitter user, Shah Rukh wrote, “If there is one truth it is : ki hum sab ek hi maa aur pita ki santaan hain. Bharat ke. Hindustan ke…India ke. Jai Hind. #Pathaan (The truth is we are all children of one nation, India)”

One of SRK’s fans also asked him about his younger son AbRam’s reaction to Pathaan. The actor responded by writing, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it.”

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first hit in many years. The actor went away from the silver screen after his 2018 film Zero tanked at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 300 crore mark in its worldwide collection and is looking forward to a good sum added to its collection over the weekend.