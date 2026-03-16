When Shah Rukh Khan said Hema Malini offered him first film for his ‘aristocratic nose’, combed his hair: ‘I still have the same hair style’

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. At the Screen Awards 2015, Hema Malini was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema. The ceremony turned even more special when Jeetendra presented the award to the legendary actress.

During the event, Shah Rukh delivered a heartfelt speech praising Hema and referred to her as Bollywood royalty. The two also danced together to a song from Hema’s film Dream Girl.

Before presenting the award, Shah Rukh Khan, “The award I’m going to present right now is the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award. And the person being honoured this year holds a very special place in my life. I will always remain grateful to her because she is the one who brought me from television to the silver screen.”

Chetak Screen Awards Chetak Screen Awards

“She is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. She successfully juggles films, her direction, her production, her dancing, her political career, her role as a mother, and as a friend. Ladies and gentlemen, she is the ‘Dream girl’ of the Indian film industry, the one and only. Hema Malini ji,” added Shah Rukh.

Before inviting Hema Malini to the stage, Shah Rukh Khan played a special tribute video that featured a montage of her journey in cinema, including several old and recent photos and memorable clips from her films. After the video ended, SRK requested the audience to give Hema a standing ovation before warmly inviting her on stage.

On her way to the stage, Hema Malini’s footwear came undone. Shah Rukh Khan quickly helped her fix it before escorting the veteran actress to the stage.

Shah Rukh then invited actor Jeetendra on to the stage to do the hounors.

Story continues below this ad

“I think it’s a great privilege to give this award to Hema. Once upon a time, it used to be a great privilege to work with her. We used to crave to work with Hema Malini because she was the most glamorous, most popular heroine of her time. I’m happy that I’m here,” shared Jeetendra.

Accepting the award, Hema Malini said, “Good evening, friends. It’s my great honor to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from Screen for my humble contribution in the field of cinema. And I’m very much delighted to receive it from my very own dear Shah Rukh and Jeetu ji. I thank Screen, the group of Screen and Priyanka for giving bestowing this award on me. Today, I am an active member of Parliament from Mathura constituency. It’s a great opportunity for me to serve my country, but wherever I go, whatever I do, I’m always known as Hema Malini of Bollywood. And my love and blessings to all the new, talented, beautiful actors of today who are representing the industry today. We are actually showcasing the nation to the entire world, and it is a huge responsibility for all of you. I accept this award.”

Watch Hema Malini’s clip from Screen awards 2015:

Shah Rukh Khan then shared that he was fortunate to have received a chance to work with Hema Malini in the initial years of his career. However, the veteran actress recalled that Shah Rukh wasn’t ready to believe at first that she was calling him with an acting opportunity.

Shah Rukh Khan also recalled a funny memory from his early days, sharing that when he first received a call from Hema Malini through her cousin, he initially assumed it was just another girl trying to talk to him. He quipped that during his days in Delhi, he used to receive many calls from girls and didn’t realise at first that it was the legendary actress herself on the line.

Story continues below this ad

He further shared that, as a theatre actor, he tried his best to impress Hema Malini. However, he joked that she eventually cast him only because of his “aristocratic nose,” leaving the audience amused by his witty remark.

Shah Rukh recalled another fond memory, saying that Hema once combed his hair with her own comb before a shoot. He quipped that the same hairstyle she gave him that day is the one he has continued to sport all these years.

SRK added that Hema Malini’s makeup artiste has been doing his makeup for many years. He jokingly said that this is the reason he still looks so handsome today, drawing laughter from the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan also invited Hema Malini to dance to her iconic song “Kisi Shayar Ki Ghazal” from Dream Girl, making the moment even more special and nostalgic for those present at the awards night.