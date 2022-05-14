Shah Rukh Khan has the wisest words for Suhana as she makes her debut with The Archies: ‘The road to people’s hearts is unending’

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as his daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. On Saturday, the makers shared the first look of The Archies. The video featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others. Later in the day, Shah Rukh Khan shared some tips for Suhana as she steps into the “most beautiful” profession of acting.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Shah Rukh Khan told Suhana to remember that she is never going to be perfect. He also advised her to not let the applause get to her head. “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect. But being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be light… camera and action!,” he wrote as the caption of the post and signed off as “Signed another actor.”

Suhana reacted to the post. She shared the screen shot of Shah Rukh’s words on her Instagram account and wrote, “I love you the most.”

Shah Rukh, on Twitter, remembered how he used to buy The Archie’s Digest for 25 paise. “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions,” he wrote.

Gauri Khan also wished Khushi Kapoor, Suhana and Agastya for their debut. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it, Suhana!”

Karan Johar welcomed the new faces to the film industry. Remembering how he “grew up with The Archie’s”, Karan said how the Zoya Akhtar’s film will never be just a film. “It will be a feeling… a burst of love … and so much pride….Here’s toasting my favourite filmmaker Zoya Akhtar….for always chartering different territories with her every film… And to all the kids on this poster !!! Welcome to the movies !! We can’t wait for these debutants. Love you guys! Riverdale is my bachpan ka pyaar!”

Janhvi Kapoor expressed how excited she is for her sister Khushi. “CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05k I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine ❤️ I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies,” she wrote as the caption.

Amitabh Bachchan wished Agastya Nanda for his debut. “another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..all the blessings Agastya .. love you,” he shared on Instagram.

“Hey Jr. This is your moment. Don’t let anyone take it away from you. Love you. So much pride,” Navya Nanda wrote as she shared a still of Agastya from the introduction video of The Archies.