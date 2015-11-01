Shah Rukh Khan has always been energetic, respectful: Rishi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan starred in the Raj Kanwar directed romantic drama in 1992 opposite Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his big screen debut nearly 23 years ago with “Deewana”, and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was his co-star in the film, says he was always energetic on set.

“He was always a very spirited boy. Always a ‘josh’ed up actor. He came from television and I remember him telling me, at his very first onset he had the opportunity of working with three actors he admired- Naseeruddin (Shah) Nana (Patekar) and me. I was very privileged that he took my name.

“As a youngster, as a beginner in his first film, he was very respectful, very good to speak to, always full of energy,” Kapoor told reporters on the sidelines of ‘Movie Mela’ event at the ongoing 17th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

63-year-old Kapoor also said he will reveal many “funny anecdotes” about Shah Rukh in his book.

Initially, actor Armaan Kohli was approached for the role which was ultimately played by Shah Rukh. His character appears only in the second half of the film, with the popular song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye”.

