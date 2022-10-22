scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan is awestruck by daughter Suhana Khan in gorgeous golden saree: ‘The speed at which they grow up…’

Suhana Khan recently posted pictures in a ravishing golden saree which caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities, and also attracted a comment from her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with The Archies. (Photo: Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, actor-to-be Suhana Khan, has been making headlines ever since she was born, but more so after the trailer for her debut movie The Archies was released. The star-kid has become a little more active on Instagram, as she builds towards her long-awaited acting debut. Suhana recently took to her Instagram account and shared some gorgeous pictures of herself, wearing a Manish Malhotra saree. She debuted the look at the designer’s Diwali party on Thursday. 

While Bollywood celebrities quickly took to the comments section and complimented Suhana, Shah Rukh had an interesting question. He wrote, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!! ).” Suhana replied, “@iamsrk love youuu 😚 uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me 😋❤️.” Her mother, Gauri Khan, also took to the comments section and wrote, “Sarees are so timeless.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Her childhood best friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, turned simps as they wrote, “Can’t take my eyes offff youuu,” and “You’re just too good to be trueeeeee.” Shweta Bachchan commented, “Gorgeous,” and designer Masaba Gupta said, “Beauty.” Zoya Akhtar, who is directing Suhana in The Archies, also dropped red heart emoticons. 

Suhana wore golden sarees to both Diwali events that she attended this week. On Friday, she attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash with her brother, Aryan Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

Suhana will make her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor,  Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 06:53:47 pm
Next Story

Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch?

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement