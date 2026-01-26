Shah Rukh Khan was being harassed, was detained for 2 hours at Newark airport, recalls Rajeev Shukla: ‘Within 15 minutes, he was let go’

Despite being one of the most popular and celebrated film stars in the world, Shah Rukh Khan has often faced in/direct attacks for his Muslim identity, the most notable being his detention at airports in the US on more than one occasion. Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla commented on the same, revealing how he helped Bollywood’s ‘Baadshah’ when he was detained at Newark airport in the aftermath of 9/11.

Revealing that he was the one whom Shah Rukh Khan contacted when the incident happened, Shukla said during a conversation with news agency ANI, “Unhone phone isliye kiya tha ki random vo chal raha tha ki naam ko dekhkar kisi ka bhi baggage rok lete the (He called because at that time, random checks were going on, where they would stop anyone’s baggage just by looking at the name). They used to stop anyone and make them sit… After 9/11, you could not question security people at the airport.”