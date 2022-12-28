Shah Rukh Khan had this important input in Darlings script: ‘Hamza jo hai, second half mein usko…’

As a producer, Shah Rukh Khan is known to be rather hands-on, and in a recent roundtable interview, Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen revealed a suggestion that came from SRK after he read the film’s script. Co-produced by Shah Rukh, Darlings starred Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Alia made her debut as a producer with the film.

In the interview, Jasmeet said that Shah Rukh Khan “had a very interesting input.” She continued, “He said, ‘Hamza jo hai, second half mein usko chhodna mat (Don’t let Hamza go in the second half)’.” She said that they weren’t going to, but after SRK’s suggestion, Hamza was given a lot more to do. Played by Vijay, Hamza was the abusive husband to Alia’s character.

“Obviously, we were not going to let him go but because the humour was just coming out of him being there, tied up or cracking a line. He said ‘chhodna mat (don’t let him go). Isme humour aa sakta hai (This can be humourous) and please cast someone who can do this.’ I think that was an important input because obviously we added a lot more Hamza after that. On a macro level, that worked,” she said.

Vijay received a lot of appreciation for his performance. In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Vijay had shared that he was proud to be employed by Shah Rukh Khan. “The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody. I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film,” he said.