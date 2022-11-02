scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took gym tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan during pandemic

On his 57th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan attended a fan event at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, where he spoke about several topics including his routine during the pandemic.

Salman Khan- Shah Rukh KhanSalman Khan will be doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. (Photo: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 57 today, attended a fan event at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, where he spoke about several topics including his routine during the Covid 19-induced pandemic. Shah Rukh mentioned that he used to take gym tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff during the period.

SRK said, “I didn’t know what to do, subah uthkar (meri subah thoda late hoti), I went for 45 minutes to the gym, where no trainer was allowed due to quarantine. I would google workout routines and would ask bigger stars, Salman bhai, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and put something together.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s public appearance on his birthday gave his fans the much-needed joy as he went below the radar last year. This time, the actor greeted the crowd gathered outside Mannat. He took to Twitter and shared a selfie with his ‘sea of fans’ and wrote, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

After being away from the silver screen for over five years, SRK has three films releasing in 2023, including Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:20:29 pm
