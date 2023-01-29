scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans for the first time post-Pathaan success, see photos and video

Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Pathaan is minting moolah at the box office, greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence Mannat.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan waved at his fans stationed outside Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
After Pathaan’s massive success at the box-office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence Mannat. The Pathaan actor stood on the balcony and waved at his fans who cheered for him in full force. Several photos and videos are doing rounds on the internet and Shah Rukh is also seen doing his signature pose.

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in all black, SRK was smiling and did a thumbs up sign for fans and sent them flying kisses. The actor was also seen telling the fans through gestures to calm down.

A few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was also spotted waving at fans and media stationed outside Mannat. He sweetly tried to look above the fence and waved at fans before leaving.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

A few days ago, reality star Abdu Rozik had also reached Mannat to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Abdu had a special message for SRK. He wrote on a placard, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

Also Read |Pathaan’s success is India’s answer to hate, a love letter to Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan is doing wonders at the box-office. The film has earned Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days. Shah Rukh also had a special message for people who are labelling Pathaan as his comeback movie.

SRK took to Twitter and wrote, “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back? I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”

29-01-2023
