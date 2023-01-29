Shah Rukh Khan greets fans for the first time post-Pathaan success, see photos and video

After Pathaan’s massive success at the box-office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence Mannat. The Pathaan actor stood on the balcony and waved at his fans who cheered for him in full force. Several photos and videos are doing rounds on the internet and Shah Rukh is also seen doing his signature pose.

Dressed in all black, SRK was smiling and did a thumbs up sign for fans and sent them flying kisses. The actor was also seen telling the fans through gestures to calm down.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges greeting of his fans who gathered outside his Mumbai residence amid box office success of his film ‘Pathaan’ pic.twitter.com/JeVLOLfTd0 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

A few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was also spotted waving at fans and media stationed outside Mannat. He sweetly tried to look above the fence and waved at fans before leaving.

A few days ago, reality star Abdu Rozik had also reached Mannat to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Abdu had a special message for SRK. He wrote on a placard, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan is doing wonders at the box-office. The film has earned Rs 429 crore worldwide in just four days. Shah Rukh also had a special message for people who are labelling Pathaan as his comeback movie.

SRK took to Twitter and wrote, “Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back? I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.”