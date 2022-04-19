Shah Rukh Khan warmly hugging Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party leaves fans gushing about ‘Badshaah and Queen’. Watch

Former Mumbai politician Baba Siddique hosted his annual iftaar party after a break of two years on Sunday. Popular Bollywood and television stars walked the red carpet in the evening, but all eyes were on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While Salman entered and left the venue quite early after a brief meet-and-greet, Shah Rukh arrived late but was seen interacting with the guests. A video of him greeting Shehnaaz Gill warmly has been winning hearts on the internet. As the two were introduced to each other by the host, SRK shook hands with the Bigg Boss 13 star, following it with a warm hug. Shehnaaz seemed enamoured by his charm.

Dressed in a white salwar suit with silver embellishments, Shehnaaz looked beautiful as she smiled for the cameras on the red carpet. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, stuck to his ever-favourite black pathani, looking dapper as always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thesidnaaz (@thesidnaaz2020)

As Shehnaaz Gill met the Bollywood star, her fans could not contain their excitement. As many felt ‘proud’ of her career, one of her fan pages wrote on Instagram, “Aawwww so sweet yrrr… Hey Zindagi main Yun feel ho Raha jese maine mil liya ho SRK SE..” Many even remembered the late Sidharth Shukla at the occasion and mentioned how happy he would’ve been seeing Shehnaaz meet his idol Shah Rukh Khan. “Sana ki succuss se sid kitna khush hota..wo to bb13 mein bhi us pr proud feel krta tha,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Meri to Khushi uchal uchal k bahar aa rai hai, samajh nai aa raha kya karoo so happy for her.” Others described them as the ‘Badshaah and the Queen’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEING AMAN RAJ (@beingaman.ig)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shefnaaz fan girl (@shefnaazlover89)

Other celebrities who attended the iftaar party included Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Dholakia, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Hina Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma, among others.

Baba Siddique is known for hosting a grand iftaar parties during the month of Ramadan every year. Several Bollywood big-shots, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are often seen at the get-together. Fans will remember that Salman and Shah Rukh hugged and made up after a five-year feud at Siddique’s party held in 2013.