‘Shah Rukh Khan came with a golden spoon, was treated like a king’: Viveck Vaswani slams Aryan’s show for ‘evil’ Bollywood portrayal

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his first foray into the world of filmmaking with his Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show quickly became a talking point, dominating online discourse for days. As with most popular releases, reactions were polarising, while some viewers embraced it, others were far less impressed. Among its more vocal critics is Viveck Vaswani, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest and closest associates from his early days in the film industry in the 1990s.

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‘SRK was treated like a king’

Talking to Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Vaswani expressed his displeasure with the show’s portrayal of the film industry in a negative light. “Shah Rukh was treated like a king in my house, my mother, my father, and I, we all looked after him. We used to eat dinner together, watch films together, and often go on sets together. Aziz Mirza (filmmaker) gave him a place to stay, and Aziz’s wife Nirmala Mirza was like his mother, just as my mother was. Saeed Mirza, Renu Saluja, and everyone associated with Circus (one of Shah Rukh’s early TV outings) as well as Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar, and Aditya Chopra’s father Yash Chopra, all of them, without exception, treated him like a king. He came into the industry with a golden spoon. So why does he think it’s a bad industry?”